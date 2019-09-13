

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank slashed interest rates for the first time since 2016 and unveiled a sweeping stimulus package to boost growth in the ailing euro zone.



Sentiment was also boosted after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could consider an interim trade deal with China ahead of high-level negotiations in October.



The benchmark DAX was up 26 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,435 after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.



Frankfurt Airport fell over 1 percent after unveiling its August passenger traffic figures.



Tariff-sensitive automakers were moving higher, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen gaining between 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent.



Deutsche Bank rallied 1.9 percent after it became the first of 16 financial services companies to resolve bond-rigging lawsuits concerning the prices of bonds issued by U.S. enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.



In economic releases, Germany's wholesale prices declined at the fastest pace in three years in August, data from Destatis showed.



Wholesale prices decreased 1.1 percent year-on-year in August, the biggest fall since August 2016. Prices had dropped 0.1 percent in July, which was the first fall since September 2016.



