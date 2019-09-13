

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday, although the upside remained limited ahead of rate decisions from the Fed, BOJ, SNB and BOE due next week.



Underlying sentiment was underpinned after the European Central Bank slashed interest rates for the first time since 2016 and unveiled a sweeping stimulus package to boost growth in the ailing euro zone.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he could consider an interim trade deal with China ahead of high-level negotiations in October.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 10 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,652 after gaining 0.4 percent on Thursday.



Tariff-sensitive automakers were moving higher, with Renault up 2.2 percent and Peugeot rising half a percent.



Banks also traded higher, a day after the ECB eased the terms of its long-term loans to banks. BNP Paribas rallied 2.3 percent, Credit Agricole advanced 2.4 percent and Societe Generale added 2.2 percent.



Conglomerate Bollore Group jumped 4.3 percent on posting solid first-half core earnings.



In economic releases, the euro area trade surplus increased in July on higher exports, data from Eurostat showed.



The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19 billion from EUR 17.7 billion in June. Exports grew 0.6 percent in July from June, while imports remained stable.



