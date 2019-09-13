

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - InterCure (TEVA) said its unit Canndoc has reached a distribution deal with Salomon, Levin, Elstein or S.L.E., which is leading company in Israel supplying medical products. The agreement provides Canndoc with a complete supporting platform for supplying its GMP products to any location in Israel. The 3-year distribution agreement also has automatic extension periods of two years each.



In the future, S.L.E. will arrange logistics capability for exporting Canndoc's products to countries that permits the sale of cannabis products for medical use.



Salomon, Levin, Elstein is owned by Teva (TEVA).



