Company's lead Kv7 modulator, KB-3061, in preclinical development for KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy

Knopp Biosciences LLC today reports data demonstrating that compound subgroups from its proprietary library of potassium-channel modulators selectively target Kv7 channel subtypes associated with a wide range of neurological and smooth muscle diseases. The data is being presented at the International Kv7 Channels Symposium 2019 in Naples, Italy.

Presentation Title: The Re-emergence of Kv7 Drug Discovery

Presenter: Michael Bozik, M.D., CEO, Knopp Biosciences

Date Time: September 13, 4:35 pm CEST

Michael Bozik, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Knopp, will present the data derived from the Company's proprietary library of more than 3,000 novel compounds directed to modulating the Kv7 channel, which regulates the flow of potassium ions across cell membranes. The data demonstrate that specific subgroups of Kv7 compounds selectively modulate different Kv7 channel subtypes across ranges of channel activation and inhibition, enabling selection of compounds capable of targeting neurological disorders associated principally with Kv7.2/7.3 channels and others associated principally with Kv7.4 channels.

"By characterizing a custom library of Kv7 modulators for activity and specificity, we have shown evidence of the potential to develop targeted treatments for diverse diseases of the central nervous system and smooth muscle," said Dr. Bozik. "Accordingly, we believe our Kv7 library represents a precision tool-set for investigating Kv7 pharmacology across a wide range of therapeutic areas with high unmet need."

Engineered cell lines expressing the channel subtypes Kv7.2/7.3, Kv7.4, Kv7.3/7.5, and Kv7.1/KCNE1 were used in a screening format to characterize compound activity. A thallium flux assay was the primary screen to determine effective concentration values (EC50) for Kv7.2/7.3 activity and to rank-order compounds. Active compounds were then counter-screened against other Kv7 cell lines. The QPatch HTx automated patch-clamp system provided a confirmatory functional assay to further characterize the electrophysiology properties of these novel compounds.

Knopp's lead Kv7 modulator, KB-3061, is in preclinical development for KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy, a rare neonatal disease characterized by seizures beginning in the first days of life and by significant developmental delay.

