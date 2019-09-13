Editage serves on Organizing Committee for Peer Review Week 2019 and offers researchers interactive learning opportunities

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Editage - a leading global scholarly communications service provider and a brand of Cactus Communications - is proud to participate in Peer Review Week 2019 (September 16 - 20) as a member of the Organizing Committee for the event. Peer Review Week is a global virtual event celebrating the contribution of the peer review process in helping ensure the quality of published research. Every year, individuals, institutions, and organizations come together during the event to acknowledge and share the message that quality peer review is critical to the communication of quality research. This is the fifth year of Peer Review Week and the theme this year is Quality in Peer Review. This is the fourth year of Editage's association with the event.

The highlight of Editage's participation this year is its focus on facilitating interactive learning and discussion opportunities for researchers to help broaden their understanding of peer review. "We are excited to be on the Organizing Committee of Peer Review Week once again this year, and we feel certain that the event will have a positive impact on the global academic research and scholarly communications landscape. With each passing year, the event is getting bigger, generating more interest, and laying a stronger foundation for open discussions about global challenges related to peer review. I'm especially excited about all the activities Editage has lined up, which many researchers and industry professionals will find hugely interesting and insightful," said Clarinda Cerejo, Editor-in-Chief of Editage Insights.

The interactive activities spearheaded by Editage during Peer Review Week this year include:

Exclusive daily updates: Editage has issued an open invitation to people to sign up for their exclusive daily email updates during the five days of Peer Review Week. These updates will offer direct access to all the latest conversations around peer review as well as a range of expert opinions.

Webinar - Quality in peer review - digging deeper: Duncan Nicholas, Vice-President of the European Association of Science Editors, will address how "quality" manifests in all aspects of peer review and answer important questions around the theme. Day & Date: Tuesday, September 17 | Time: 10.00 am EST .

Panel discussion - Challenges in peer review and the way forward: This highly interactive session will feature prominent industry experts as panelists:

Clarinda Cerejo (panel moderator) - Editor-in-Chief, Editage Insights

(panel moderator) - Editor-in-Chief, Editage Insights

Alice Meadows - Director of Communications, ORCID

- Director of Communications, ORCID

Bahar Mehmani - Reviewer Experience Lead, Elsevier



Jo Røislien - Adjunct Associate Professor, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

The panelists will cover a range of interesting topics such as the origin of peer review, the need for diversity of submitting authors, and peer reviewer training. Day & Date: Friday, September 20 | Time: 8:00 am EST

Interactive training course for peer reviewers: Editage is inviting researchers to sign up for an exhaustive training course for peer reviewers. Designed to facilitate interactive conversations among course participants and course facilitators, this training course will help both new and seasoned reviewers feel more confident and improve their reviewing skills.

To make the most of these interactive opportunities, sign up for the free exclusive email updates from Editage during Peer Review Week.

To join the conversation on Twitter, follow @Editage and @PeerRevWeek.

