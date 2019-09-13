Carbon clusters of a few nanometers in size could be responsible for the defects affecting the thermal stability of SiCs. The defective carbon accumulations arise during the oxidation of silicon carbide to silicon dioxide under high temperatures.Scientists from the University of Basel claim to have identified the causes of low near-interface mobility in the silicon carbides (SiCs) used in power electronics. With the Evidence for carbon clusters present near thermal gate oxides affecting the electronic band structure in SiC-MOSFET paper, the researchers claim to have found unique evidence the defects ...

