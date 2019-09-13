Technavio has been monitoring the global bone distractors market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 71.94 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing awareness and financial assistance for treatment of bone deformities. In addition, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the bone distractors market.

Several public and private organizations across the world are conducting awareness and advertising campaigns, workshops, and programs to raise awareness about the treatment of bone deformities. Moreover, companies that manufacture medical devices also receive funding from several organizations to develop devices for the treatment of pediatric patients with various diseases. Thus, increasing awareness and provision of financial assistance will increase the demand for medical devices such as bone distractors during the forecast period.

Major Five Bone Distractors Companies:

Arthrex Inc.

Arthrex Inc. is a pioneer in the field of arthroscopy offering orthopedic products for knee, shoulder, hip, hand and wrist, foot and ankle, and elbow extremities. The company offers various products under the bone distractors category which includes Ankle Distractors, Hip Distraction System, and Mini Joint Distractors.

Innomed Inc.

Innomed Inc. offers surgical instruments for general orthopedic revision, spine, and trauma procedures as well as for extremities such as the hip, knee, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, and hand and wrist. The company's key offerings include extra small joint, calcaneal and small bone distractor; joint, calcaneal, small bone compressor/distractor; joint, calcaneal and small bone compressor/distractors with speed lock.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is one of the most popular companies in the healthcare industry, with business operations in the pharmaceuticals, and medical devices segment. The company offers craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Distractor, curvilinear distraction system, and maxillary distractor under its bone distractors category.

KLS Martin Group

KLS Martin Group offers products such as implant systems, surgical laser systems, electrosurgery units, OR lights, sterilization containers, and surgical instruments. Under its bone distractors segment, the company offers the RED II Distraction System, Rotterdam Palatal Distractor, and Kawamoto Midface Distractor.

Stryker Corp.

Stryker Corp. owns and operates business operations under various segments such as MedSurg, orthopaedics, neurotechnology and spine. The company's key offerings in the bone distractors market include advanced midface distractor, and multi-guide ii mandibular distractor.

Technavio has segmented the bone distractors marketbased on the material and region.

Bone distractors Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Mandibular distractors

Palatal distractors

Small bone distractors

Alveolar distractors

Others

Bone distractors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

