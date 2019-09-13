Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Sep-2019 / 13:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 207.6135 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 86853 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 20062 EQS News ID: 873445 End of Announcement EQS News Service

