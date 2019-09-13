Technavio has been monitoring the global dry honey market and the market is poised to grow by USD 223.45 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits of consuming dry honey. In addition, the increase in use of healthy ingredients in food products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the dry honey market.

Dry honey is antimicrobial and rich in antioxidants, wherein it helps to control blood pressure and heart diseases, reduces cholesterol, promotes wound and burn healing, and helps in suppressing cough in children. Apart from curing health-related problems, vendors are also marketing honey powder to manufacturers of skin care and personal care products. Therefore, the health benefits of dry honey are expected to propel the growth of the global dry honey market during the forecast period.

Major Five Dry Honey Market Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as origination, oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, and nutrition. Dry honey products offered by the company include Honi-Bake dry honey powder, Honi-Bake 705 dry honey powder, Sweet'n'Neat 2000 dry honey powder, and Sweet'n'Neat 50.

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Augason Farms and Emergency Essentials. The company offers honey powder under the brand name Augason Farms Augason Farms Honey Powder.

Blue Chip Group Inc.

Blue Chip Group Inc. has business operations under two segments, namely products and solutions. Some of the products offered by the company are the TheraHoney Honey Wound Dressing Sheet; and TheraHoney HD Honey Wound Dressings for the healthcare industry.

Norevo GmbH

Norevo GmbH has business operations under various segments, namely confectionery performers, licorice extract, honey, gum arabic, and waxes. The company offers Norevo honey powder for the food and beverages industry.

SoulBee Ltd.

SoulBee Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely ginger honey, honey powder, and honey flakes. Honey powders offered by the company include HONEY POWDER 4.2 oz Glass and ORGANIC HONEY POWDER 1 lb.

Technavio has segmented the dry honey marketbased on the product and region.

Dry Honey Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Conventional dry honey

Organic dry honey

Dry Honey Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

