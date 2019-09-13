Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack Explores Nationwide Move Toward Multidisciplinary Medicine

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / Chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack explores the continuing move toward multidisciplinary medicine within U.S. health care.

With a nationwide shift toward multidisciplinary medicine underway and following a number of recent changes within health care in the United States, opportunities, primary care provider Dr. Scott Zack suggests, are abound for the country's tens of thousands of qualified chiropractors.

According to the respected primary care physician, who's based in the Detroit metropolitan area of Michigan, more and more chiropractors are embracing multidisciplinary medicine. "Now is the perfect time," he explains, "for chiropractors to be working with other medical disciplines to promote chiropractic medicine's patient-centered, holistic approach to health care."

The health care landscape in the U.S. is changing, and demand for more affordable, more efficient, more effective, and higher quality patient care is increasing rapidly, according to Dr. Scott Zack. "Chiropractors have long been at the forefront of innovation within health care," says the expert.

Chiropractors are, he believes, ideally positioned to address rocketing health care costs, and to help to tackle America's ever-growing opioid crisis. "Prescribing practices must be improved," suggests Michigan-based Dr. Zack, "with a view to helping to prevent addiction to opioid medications."

In 2017, over 17,000 people in the U.S. died from prescription opioid overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Taking into account all opioid-related deaths during the same year, the number rises to more than 45,000," reveals chiropractor Scott Zack.

Research indicates, he points out, that the overwhelming majority of illicit opioid users first misused prescription variants of the same drugs, provided by their doctor. "Early integration of appropriate and effective multidisciplinary medicine, such as chiropractic care, could, therefore," says Dr. Zack, "have potentially saved many tens of thousands of lives in recent years alone."

Elsewhere, Dr. Zack believes that more widespread adoption of chiropractic care can also help to ease the burden of skyrocketing costs tied to routine health care in the United States. "Our health care system is the most expensive in the world and this continues to place an enormous burden on society," suggests the chiropractor, a specialist in musculoskeletal disorders and based in the Oakland County charter township of West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Musculoskeletal conditions are, he says, often poorly managed within mainstream medicine. "Only around 10 percent of people with suspected musculoskeletal disorders seek out more cost-effective chiropractic care," explains Dr. Zack, "leaving the remaining 90 percent to rely on often vastly expensive traditional care for their pain management."

Dr. Scott Zack says that a nationwide move toward multidisciplinary medicine is already underway and that chiropractic care is, and should remain, central to this revolution within health care in the United States.

"It's with this firmly in mind that I believe," he adds, wrapping up, "that chiropractic medicine is central to helping to make health care in America not only more effective, but considerably more affordable, too."

