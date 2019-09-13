The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on September 23, 2019. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following: Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000610081 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 25 mln. euru -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue nustatoma aukciono metu -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 euru -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 3 625 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2019-09-25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2029-08-28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % neskelbiama -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate) 1,1 proc. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2020-08-28; 2021-08-28; 2022-08-28; 2023-08-28; 2024-08-28; 2025-08-28; 2026-08-28; 2027-08-28; 2028-08-28; 2029-08-29. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB02029A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB02029A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.