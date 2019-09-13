Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH2R ISIN: CA65341L2030 Ticker-Symbol: N6E1 
Stuttgart
13.09.19
17:55 Uhr
0,057 Euro
+0,003
+5,34 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXUS GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXUS GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,058
0,069
21:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEXUS GOLD
NEXUS GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXUS GOLD CORP0,057+5,34 %