The Wonderfilm Media Corporation: Wonderfilm Appoints Director and CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / The Wonderfilm Media Corporation ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") (TSXV: WNDR) (OTCQB: WDRFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Kingsley to its Board of Directors. The Company also wishes to welcome Christine Harris, CA as Chief Financial Officer effective from November 1, 2019.

Sean Kingsley specializes in corporate development, strategic marketing, investor relations, corporate development, advising & raising capital. He has a firm understanding of the financial markets and broad experience in utilizing diverse methods for public communications. For over 12 years, Mr. Kingsley has been working primarily within the public markets on conceiving branding, awareness, education tools, creating long-term shareholders/stakeholders along with being a strong public ambassador, advocate and speaker. Sean is currently the Director of Communications for Crystal Lake Mining, A Strategic Advisor for Stuhini Exploration. Interim Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director of Dunbar Capital Corporation. President & CEO of Mango Research and Management. Chair of AME's (Association for Mineral Exploration) Editorial Committee. Vice-Chair of AME's Communications and Marketing Committee. Executive, Advisory and Finance Member for CTEM (Centre of Training Excellence in Mining).

Christine Harris is a Chartered Accountant (South Africa) with over 18 years of experience in corporate transactions, public markets and in-depth accounting and auditing. From 2013 to 2018, she progressed from Director of Finance to VP Finance and CFO at WOW Unlimited Media Inc. (formerly Rainmaker Entertainment Inc.). Prior to entering the entertainment industry, Ms. Harris was a Senior Manager at Deloitte LLP, Vancouver. The Company thanks Alan Tam, the disembarking CFO, for his many valuable contributions and dedicated service to Wonderfilm and wishes him well in his other endeavours. Mr. Tam will assist with the transition to the new CFO. In the interim, Norm Tsui, currently serving as a director of the board of the Company, will step in as interim CFO until Ms. Harris takes up the position in November.

About Wonderfilm Media

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with production offices in Los Angeles and corporate offices in Vancouver. The Company's core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions are held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

