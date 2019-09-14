Tata Elxsi Helps NOS Build its First Ever RDK-B DOCSIS 3.1 Router

Enables Portuguese operator NOS for its next stage of broadband experience

AMSTERDAM and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, assisted NOS in developing their first-ever RDK-based DOCSIS 3.1 router. As a strategic system integration partner, Tata Elxsi built and implemented a robust software solution to ensure greater manageability of the router and a faster rollout of new services.

There is a growing demand for engaging consumer experiences along with the faster rollout of new features by operators. Operators are challenged with engaging and retaining customers, launching new features and monetization services, while reducing dependencies for any upgrade or maintenance. RDK gives operators control on the technology they deploy and allow them to roll out innovations to the field rapidly. Tata Elxsi helped NOS build a scalable platform that will enable direct control and manageability over routers. Tata Elxsi also implemented a continuous integration pipeline that will enable the implementation and rollout of new services, ensuring quality and a faster time-to-market.

"With our decade long association with RDK and ready-to-deploy solutions and frameworks, we have delivered integration services for over 90% of the RDK deployments by operators across the world. It has been an exciting journey to collaborate with NOS through this implementation and help them at this juncture of transformation with RDK-B," said KP Sreekumar, VP Media and Communication at Tata Elxsi

"Together with Tata Elxsi we were able to successfully develop and launch our new Gigabit Router powered by the open-sourced RDK-based solution through a focused and collaborative approach. Tata Elxsi's expertise in RDK rollouts clearly played a role in accelerating the complete process and avoiding pitfalls," said João Ferreira, Head of Product Development, NOS Inovação

