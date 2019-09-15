Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Saint-Gobain Adfors, Czech Republic, to supply a wetlaid line to be installed in their Litomyšl facility for the production of glass fiber mats. Start-up of the line is scheduled for mid-2021. The Andritz neXline wetlaid line for glass fibers is designed for high production capacities and includes units for stock preparation, wetlaid forming, and binder application. With this line, Saint-Gobain will produce high-quality glass fiber mats for several markets. For Saint-Gobain ADFORS, this is the second production line for glass fiber mats at the Litomyšl facility. The line will not only increase the capacity, but also supports the company's development for more sophisticated and qualitative ...

