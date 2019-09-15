Internet Marketing Company: Does Car Insurance Cover Animal Collision?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains what car insurance coverage drivers need if they hit an animal.

For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/how-useful-is-car-insurance-if-you-hit-an-animal-with-your-car.

Drivers that have the misfortune of hitting an animal with their vehicle can suffer severe injuries and their vehicles can sustain extensive damage. Without the proper coverage, the drivers can potentially lose thousands of dollars if they hit an animal. The only coverage that will reimburse the drivers in these situations is the comprehensive car insurance.

Drivers that hit an animal should know more about the following:

Collision coverage . Even though it comes bundled with comprehensive coverage, it will not pay if someone hits an animal with their car. Collision coverage may apply if a driver tries to avoid an animal and hits an object like a fence or a lamp post.

. Even though it comes bundled with comprehensive coverage, it will not pay if someone hits an animal with their car. Collision coverage may apply if a driver tries to avoid an animal and hits an object like a fence or a lamp post. Comprehensive coverage . It costs several hundred dollars per year and is good to have it in case of an animal collision. Drivers can lower their comprehensive insurance costs if they choose to pay a higher deductible.

. It costs several hundred dollars per year and is good to have it in case of an animal collision. Drivers can lower their comprehensive insurance costs if they choose to pay a higher deductible. Liability insurance . In case of an animal collision, liability insurance will not kick in. Liability insurance only applies to the damage done by the policyholder, not to the damage done to the policyholder.

. In case of an animal collision, liability insurance will not kick in. Liability insurance only applies to the damage done by the policyholder, not to the damage done to the policyholder. Animal damage clause . Comprehensive insurance has an animal damage clause that can be applied if the car suffered damage caused by an animal. Drivers can hit an animal that is wildly running in the middle of the road, or they can hit a stationary animal. As long as a driver has comprehensive coverage with an animal damage clause, he will be reimbursed.

. Comprehensive insurance has an animal damage clause that can be applied if the car suffered damage caused by an animal. Drivers can hit an animal that is wildly running in the middle of the road, or they can hit a stationary animal. As long as a driver has comprehensive coverage with an animal damage clause, he will be reimbursed. The deductible . Before the insurance kicks in, the driver will have to pay an amount of money called the deductible. Drivers that select higher deductibles on their comprehensive coverage, will pay lower insurance rates. Before the insurer will pay for the damage done to a vehicle, the policyholder will have to pay the deductible. In case of a total loss of the vehicle, the policyholder will be reimbursed with the actual cash value of the vehicle.

. Before the insurance kicks in, the driver will have to pay an amount of money called the deductible. Drivers that select higher deductibles on their comprehensive coverage, will pay lower insurance rates. Before the insurer will pay for the damage done to a vehicle, the policyholder will have to pay the deductible. In case of a total loss of the vehicle, the policyholder will be reimbursed with the actual cash value of the vehicle. Increased premiums. Drivers that file a claim for an animal collision will have their premiums increased by their insurers. Usually, the insurance rates will be higher with as much as $100 per year and will remain higher for a period that is between 3 to 5 years.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/.

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"The only coverage you need if you hit an animal is comprehensive car insurance. To pay lower premiums on comprehensive, you can choose a higher deductible," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Internet Marketing Company

Person for contact Name: Gurgu C

Phone Number: (818) 359-3898

Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

Website: https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559670/Does-Car-Insurance-Cover-Animal-Collision