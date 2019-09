Internet Marketing Company: Top Tips That Will Help Drivers Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several tips for drivers that want to pay low car insurance.

Car insurance is getting more expensive with each year that passes. In order to keep the car insurance costs under control, or even lower them, drivers can follow the next tips:

Increase deductibles . Drivers can lower their premiums by agreeing to pay more money out of their pocket if they have to make a claim. Policyholders should be careful to have sufficient money available when a claim is made.

Policyholders can drive less . One important factor that insurance companies take into account when they determine an insurance premium is how much the car is driven. Drivers that have lower annual mileage, will pay less on their insurance policy.

Consider dropping full coverage . Buying collision and comprehensive coverage for newer vehicles it's recommended. However, when a car hits a certain age, keeping these two coverages might prove unnecessary. The value of a vehicle is constantly decreasing with each year that passes. Usually, when a car is 10 years or older, its market value has sufficiently decreased to make full coverage useless.

Bundle policies . Drivers can qualify for significant discounts if they combine homeowner insurance with car insurance at the same insurance company.

Consider usage-based insurance . Drivers should consider allowing a small telematics device to be installed in their vehicles. If a driver has good driving habits, he will be rewarded with consistent discounts.

Keep a good credit score . In many states, insurance companies are allowed to take the driver's credit score into consideration when they determine their insurance rates. Insurance companies claim they found a correlation between a driver's credit score and his number of claims. Drivers that have good credit scores are considered to make a small number of claims, and so they are rewarded with lower premiums.

Check discounts. Policyholders should ask their insurance agents if they are eligible for additional discounts, like good driver discount, no-claim discount, loyalty discount, and many other types of discounts.

"There are multiple ways for you to save money on car insurance. A competent, trusty insurance agent can help you find some of those money saving ways," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

