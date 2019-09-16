

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency executive action to ban the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes in New York State. The action will combat the increasing number of youth using vape products, largely driven by e-cigarette companies marketing flavors that are intended to get children addicted to nicotine.



The Governor also directed the State Police to partner with the Department of Health to ramp up enforcement efforts against retailers who sell to underage youth, with the possibility of criminal penalties.



The Governor announced he will advance legislation to ban deceptive marketing of e-cigarettes to teens and children.



'New York is confronting this crisis head-on and today we are taking another nation-leading step to combat a public health emergency,' Governor Cuomo said.



'Manufacturers of fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes are intentionally and recklessly targeting young people, and today we're taking action to put an end to it. At the same time, unscrupulous stores are knowingly selling vaping products to underage youth - those retailers are now on notice that we are ramping up enforcement and they will be caught and prosecuted,' Cuomo said.



On July 16, Governor Cuomo signed legislation to raise the age to purchase tobacco and electronic cigarette products from 18 to 21, effective November 13, 2019.



The Governor also signed legislation in October 2017 to ban the use of electronic cigarettes on all school grounds and everywhere that smoking products are prohibited.



