DigiPlex invests NOK 600 million to meet international demand with two new green data centres in Oslo

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for innovative, secure and sustainable data centres, has broken ground on the construction of two new data centres near Oslo, Norway. The two centres will have a combined facility size of 8,500 m² and represent an investment of NOK 600 million. The centers are set to be operational in just 12 months, before the end of 2020.

International customers are increasingly attracted to Norway because of its cool climate, low cost 100% renewable energy and proximity to large European markets. DigiPlex has been building on these natural advantages for nearly two decades by securing premium land and bringing in the engineering and deployment capability to meet the specific requirements of these global businesses.

"Our international customers see Norway as an excellent location for their data, with green and inexpensive energy, political stability and a cool climate. The two new centres we are announcing today will complement the three Norwegian centres we already operate, and form part of our continuing growth plans in the Nordics", says Gisle M. Eckhoff, CEO of DigiPlex.

The two new state-of-the art and environmentally friendly data centers will follow DigiPlex's modular design principles and will be equipped with the company's award-winning air-to-air cooling system. The high-efficiency system is uniquely suited to the Nordic climate where DigiPlex operates, yielding efficiencies and cost savings up to 25% beyond the industry average. The majority of the capacity across both centres is already reserved for global customers.

"These two new sites, which we're excited to have operational as early as 2020, underline our ability to deliver against the high demands for speed, resource and capability that international customers have when considering build-out in new regions," added Daniel Joyce, Chief Development Officer at DigiPlex.

DigiPlex' two new data centers will be constructed at Fetsund and Hobøl. The new Fetsund facility will be located at the DigiPlex Fetsund campus adjacent to the company's current 10MW facility. The second center will be located in Hobøl, where DigiPlex has acquired a 40,000 m² plot with an option to purchase an additional 27,000 m². The size of the plot allows for construction of a data centre campus. The Hobøl and Fetsund developments are estimated to generate several hundred new local jobs, including subcontractors and suppliers to the sites.

Connect with DigiPlex

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex-invests-nok-600-million-to-meet-international-demand-with-two-new-green-data-centres-in-osl,c2903974

The following files are available for download: