EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2019

PR Newswire

London, September 13

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2019

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.5
2NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.3
3VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 3.2
4AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.1
5VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 3.0
6SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.7
7OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.7
8Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.7
9East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.7
10Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.6
11SonyConsumer GoodsJapan 2.5
12TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.5
13Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.4
14Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.4
15Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.4
16Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.4
17China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.4
18TotalOil & GasFrance 2.4
19ENIOil & GasItaly 2.4
20Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.3
21BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.3
22NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.3
23Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.2
24INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.2
25Samsung SDIIndustrialsSouth Korea 2.2
26BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.1
27BayerHealth CareGermany 2.1
28ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.1
29CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
30Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.9
31PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 1.9
32ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.8
33TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 1.8
34Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 1.8
35BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.7
36CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.6
37Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 1.2
38Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.2
39KirinConsumer GoodsJapan 0.8
40RohmTechnologyJapan 0.5
Total equity investments89.3
Cash and other net assets10.7
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2019% of Net Assets
Europe35.0
Japan18.2
Asia Pacific17.8
United Kingdom11.1
United States4.8
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets10.7
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2019 % of Net Assets
Health Care19.0
Financials17.3
Telecommunications15.8
Oil & Gas11.5
Industrials11.0
Consumer Goods7.0
Consumer Services4.9
Technology2.8
Cash and other net assets10.7
100.0

As at 31 August 2019, the net assets of the Company were £133,473,000.

16 September 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


