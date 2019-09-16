EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2019

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.5 2 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.3 3 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 3.2 4 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.1 5 Verizon Telecommunications United States 3.0 6 Sanofi Health Care France 2.7 7 Orange Telecommunications France 2.7 8 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.7 9 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.7 10 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.6 11 Sony Consumer Goods Japan 2.5 12 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.5 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.4 14 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.4 15 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.4 16 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.4 17 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.4 18 Total Oil & Gas France 2.4 19 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.4 20 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.3 21 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.3 22 Nokia Technology Finland 2.3 23 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.2 24 ING Financials Netherlands 2.2 25 Samsung SDI Industrials South Korea 2.2 26 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.1 27 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.1 28 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.1 29 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 30 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.9 31 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 32 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.8 33 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.8 34 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 1.8 35 BBVA Financials Spain 1.7 36 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.6 37 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 1.2 38 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.2 39 Kirin Consumer Goods Japan 0.8 40 Rohm Technology Japan 0.5 Total equity investments 89.3 Cash and other net assets 10.7 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 35.0 Japan 18.2 Asia Pacific 17.8 United Kingdom 11.1 United States 4.8 Other 2.4 Cash and other net assets 10.7 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 19.0 Financials 17.3 Telecommunications 15.8 Oil & Gas 11.5 Industrials 11.0 Consumer Goods 7.0 Consumer Services 4.9 Technology 2.8 Cash and other net assets 10.7 100.0

As at 31 August 2019, the net assets of the Company were £133,473,000.

16 September 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF