EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2019
London, September 13
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2019
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|2
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.3
|3
|Vodafone
|Telecommunications
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|4
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|5
|Verizon
|Telecommunications
|United States
|3.0
|6
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.7
|7
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.7
|8
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Telecommunications
|Singapore
|2.7
|9
|East Japan Railway
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.7
|10
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|2.6
|11
|Sony
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.5
|12
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|13
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.4
|14
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.4
|15
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.4
|16
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Financials
|Other
|2.4
|17
|China Mobile
|Telecommunications
|China
|2.4
|18
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.4
|19
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.4
|20
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.3
|21
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.3
|22
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.3
|23
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.2
|24
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.2
|25
|Samsung SDI
|Industrials
|South Korea
|2.2
|26
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.1
|27
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.1
|28
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.1
|29
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.0
|30
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|1.9
|31
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|1.9
|32
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|1.8
|33
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|1.8
|34
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|1.8
|35
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|1.7
|36
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.6
|37
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|1.2
|38
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.2
|39
|Kirin
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|0.8
|40
|Rohm
|Technology
|Japan
|0.5
|Total equity investments
|89.3
|Cash and other net assets
|10.7
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 August 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|35.0
|Japan
|18.2
|Asia Pacific
|17.8
|United Kingdom
|11.1
|United States
|4.8
|Other
|2.4
|Cash and other net assets
|10.7
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 August 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|19.0
|Financials
|17.3
|Telecommunications
|15.8
|Oil & Gas
|11.5
|Industrials
|11.0
|Consumer Goods
|7.0
|Consumer Services
|4.9
|Technology
|2.8
|Cash and other net assets
|10.7
|100.0
As at 31 August 2019, the net assets of the Company were £133,473,000.
16 September 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF