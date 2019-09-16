Anzeige
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Frankfurt
13.09.19
17:26 Uhr
16,300 Euro
+0,225
+1,40 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,010
16,110
09:06
16,050
16,110
09:06
16.09.2019 | 08:22
(97 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF on 28 March 2019, this is to announce the representatives of the four largest shareholders by number of votes, who, together with the Chairman of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2020.

Representatives:
Marcus Wallenberg, FAM
Ramsay Brufer, Alecta
Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring
Anders Jonsson, Skandia

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Thursday, 26 March 2020.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chairman, Board fees, Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2021, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2020, contact the Chairman of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: chairman@skf.com

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2020,c2904391

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2904391/1105928.pdf

Full release in pdf


