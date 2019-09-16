Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF on 28 March 2019, this is to announce the representatives of the four largest shareholders by number of votes, who, together with the Chairman of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2020.
Representatives:
Marcus Wallenberg, FAM
Ramsay Brufer, Alecta
Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring
Anders Jonsson, Skandia
The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Thursday, 26 March 2020.
Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chairman, Board fees, Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2021, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2020, contact the Chairman of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: chairman@skf.com
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com
