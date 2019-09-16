ATLANTIS SANYA: Official Announcement! "July Boyfriend" Li Xian Officially Appointed As Brand Ambassador For Atlantis Sanya

SANYA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / (September 12, 2019) Atlantis Sanya officially announced actor Li Xian as the resort's first Brand Ambassador. Riding on a wave of immense popularity since his recent hit TV drama Go Go Squid! Li is dubbed as the "Perfect Boyfriend" by Chinese netizens and will be visiting Atlantis Sanya this year to conduct fan meetings and thoroughly experience the resort's full offering.

As a top-notch integrated entertainment resort in China, Atlantis Sanya houses an array of facilities covering eight major types of commercial activities under one roof, including luxuriant hotel accommodation, the renowned Aquaventure Waterpark, The Lost Chambers Aquarium, extensive MICE venues for hosting meetings and events, a wide variety of premium restaurants and curated options in entertainment, shopping and performance arts. Leveraging on its diversified business portfolio and competitive product advantages, the all-inclusive resort is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Sanya since its launch, and a social media darling with frequent check-ins by celebrities and guests alike.

On this latest cooperation with Li Xian, Yi Tao, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, PR of Atlantis Sanya, expressed that"Mr. Li is the very first Brand Ambassador appointed by Atlantis Sanya; both his team and everyone on our end are highly anticipative and excited to be working hand-in-hand moving forward. Atlantis Sanya has always been dedicated to creating unique experiences and unforgettable memories for our guests. The "sunshine boy" image and positive vibes that Mr. Li exudes are in perfect sync with our brand image - a passion for living life with an aptitude for taking on challenges." Meanwhile, fans of Atlantis will have the opportunity to meet Li Xian and receive a chance to win a surprise gift.

The affinity between Atlantis Sanya and Li Xian first began in early 2018 when the producers of Go Go Squid! chose to film this summer hit at the then newly opened Atlantis Sanya. Even after the TV drama aired its final episode this summer, hordes of fans fell in love with the unbelievably sweet relationship between the male and female leads, affectionately coined as "TongYan Couple" after the characters' names Tong Nian and Han Shangyan respectively. Fans reminiscence over the famous scenes shot in Sanya where the budding love between the TongYan Couple truly begun blossoming. Heart-thumping classic moments in the show included the "squid-like hug" at the hotel lobby, the endearing moment when Han Shangyan knelt down to tie Tong Nian's shoelaces at the Ambassador Lagoon and their romantic date in the underwater suites. The magnificent underwater views unique to the Poseidon Underwater Suite that Han Shangyan (Li Xian's character in the show) stayed in during the show, blew the audience away with its dramatic views of natural marine life and is widely raved by fans as the perfect romantic getaway.

To satisfy the curiosity of fans mesmerized with the various Go Go Squid! filming locations that took place in Atlantis Sanya, the resort has tailored a Seasonal promotion for guests to check-in as a solo traveler or as family groups. Special privileges under this promotion include 1 night's stay in the Ocean View Room from RMB1,688 only, with perks such as complimentary breakfast, unlimited pass to The Lost Chambers Aquarium and the Aquaventure Waterpark during your stay, a ticket for C Show and 1 complimentary photograph at the Ambassador Lagoon where the famous scene in Go Go Squid! was filmed. For groups of 2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old, the "Underwater Suite Discovery Vacation" option under the Seasonal promotion offers 1 night's stay in the Ocean View Room from RMB2,388 which includes complimentary breakfast, unlimited pass to the Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium during your stay, a complimentary check-in photograph by Fhoto Studio and a ticket for C Show, as well as the chance to tour the underwater suite as Li Xian did, among other unique benefits. Seasonal promotion is offered on a limited daily basis. For more information and reservations, please visit the Atlantis Sanya official WeChat Mcmore or the Atlantis Sanya dedicated webpage on fliggy.com and Ctrip.com.

As the lead driving force for Sanya's tourism sector, Atlantis Sanya endeavors to continually seek out new opportunities for cross-sectoral cooperation in the future by leveraging on its diversified portfolio and competitive edges, so as to keep reinventing innovative vacation ideas and premium destination concepts for the Sanya tourism market and visitors of Sanya. We warmly welcome all international and domestic visitors to check-in and explore the marvels of Atlantis Sanya for yourself!

For more information regarding Atlantis Sanya and our promotional packages, please feel free to contact us at 0898-88986666. You can also find out more details or book reservations via the Atlantis Sanya official WeChat Mcmore, FOLIDAY APP and other channels.

