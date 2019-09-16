Sidley Austin LLP announced today that Mateja Maher has joined the firm as a partner in its Investment Funds practice and is based in Sidley's London office. Mr. Maher joins from Campbell Lutyens, a leading private capital adviser focused on fund placement and secondary advisory services, where he has served as General Counsel since 2017. Previously, he was a partner in the private funds group at Kirkland Ellis International LLP.

Mr. Maher's in-house experience, strong skill set and standing in the private funds community places him at the very top of his practice. He is well known in the London private fundraising and secondary market for acting in relation to both fund formation and secondary transactions across a number of asset classes, including buyout, venture capital, infrastructure, debt and real estate. During his career, he has acted on a number of landmark fundraising and secondary transactions ranging from tens of millions to several billion U.S. dollars in size.

"Mateja's vast knowledge of private funds and secondary transactions, coupled with his blend of private practice and in-house experience, will be a beneficial resource for advising clients on their most complex matters," said William Kerr, global leader of Sidley's Investment Funds practice and member of the firm's Executive Committee. "Our continued investment and growth in private funds provides a wealth of opportunity for talented lawyers such as Mateja to add value."

Mr. Maher's expansive funds and secondary practice complements Sidley's strong private equity and illiquid funds practices, which continue to be integral to the firm's growth and success.

