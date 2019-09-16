New JA Lake View Hotel Opens At 'Dubai's Largest Experience Resort'

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening September 22nd, JA Lake View Hotel is the third unique property in the 1 million square metre experience-packed JA The Resort in Jebel Ali, Dubai. A unique structure with panoramic views over the golf course and Arabian sea, JA Lake View Hotel is described as a 'design-driven property dedicated to sustainability'.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8607651-ja-lake-view-hotel-opens/

Flanked by a symbolic 800-year-old Olive Tree, the sleek, contemporary hotel works with sustainable partners to provide amenities, solar panels to power parts of the hotel, cutting edge technologies to minimize food waste and facilitate paperless check-in, having already removed plastic bottles. For the first time in the Middle East, voice-activated Volera-Alexa will provide instant virtual assistance to guests in their rooms.

Featuring 348 luxurious rooms and suites, restaurant concepts driven by chefs of Michelin-star acclaim, three additional outdoor pools and a spectacular rooftop bar, JA Lake View adds another level of unmissable attractions to the award-winning JA The Resort. Kinara by Vikas Khanna is the stylish yet casual signature restaurant presenting authentic dishes from the diverse regions of India and South Asia. It will also feature 81 - a buffet restaurant named after the inaugural year of JA Resorts & Hotels first property, Republik - a modern gastropub and Bibé, a vibrant rooftop mixology lounge with views of the sprawling estate.

As the closest resort to EXPO 2020, JA Lake View Hotel is also 10 minutes from Dubai Parks & Resorts, 20 minutes from Dubai's buzzing JBR and 30 minutes from the iconic Dubai Mall. It joins the award-winning JA Beach Hotel and the Mediterranean style villa-suites of JA Palm Tree Court to become the only true all- inclusive resort in Dubai. Set along 800-metres of private beach, JA The Resort claims over 1 million square metres of leisure facilities including seven landscaped pools with four swim up bars, a choice of 25 restaurants and bars, a 9-hole, par 35 championship standard golf course with driving range, putting and pitching greens and Leadbetter Golf Academy Dubai, 4 tennis courts and tennis academy, squash and badminton courts, beach volleyball, horse riding stables, mini-golf course, a Watercooled Watersports Centre with water-skiing, windsurfing, banana-boats, catamarans, laser sailboats and a private 104-berth full service marina offering fishing trips, boat trips and seaplane flights. It also boasts 6 shooting ranges, Calm Spa, a bio-garden, a crèche, Kids' Club and Babysitting service.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974927/JA_The_Resort.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880585/JA_Resorts_and_Hotels_Logo.jpg