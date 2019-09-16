Invotra Wins 'South East SME Employer of the Year' at The National Apprenticeship Awards 2019

WOKING, England, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invotra, a multi award-winning employer of apprentices in Surrey, has won 'South East SME Employer of the Year'at the National Apprenticeship Awards 2019, having previously won the Regional Finals every year since 2016 and being recognised as 'Highly Commended' for the last two years running in the National Awards.

The National Apprenticeship Awards is England's biggest apprenticeship awards ceremony, designed to recognise the achievements of the country's best apprentices and employers. This year marks the 16th National Apprenticeship Awards and consists of nine regional ceremonies, with a national final taking place on November 27th 2019 in London.

In August 2019, Invotra was shortlisted as a regional finalist for the category of 'South East SME Employer of the Year' for The National Apprenticeship Awards 2019.

According to the Apprenticeship Awards, the 'Employer of the Year category' is open to employers from all sectors. The judges were looking for proactive employers who could demonstrate how they have delivered an exemplary apprenticeship programme that has benefited their organisation and individual apprentices.

Quote from Alison Galvin, Chief People Officer/Chief Financial Officer, Invotra Ltd:

"As a service company, people are at the very heart of everything we do and critical to exceeding our customers expectations. Because of this, we invest a huge amount of time and effort into developing people. Winning the South East Regional Finalist SME Employer of the Year means so much to us as it validates all the hard work and commitment we put in to mentoring and developing our apprentices. Just because you haven't gotten a qualification from a university does not mean you can't get to a top position. Apprenticeships create a level playing field."

About Invotra Ltd:

Invotra provides enterprise intranet and portal solutions. Every day, Invotra powers intranets for over 47% of UK civil servants, as well as local authorities. Invotra is designed to give employees a voice and provide people with all of the tools they need to self serve, collaborate and work efficiently.

