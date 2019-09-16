TF Bank Plans to Issue Tier 2 Bonds

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB has mandated Carnegie Investment Bank AB as Bookrunner to evaluate the possibility to issue Tier 2 bonds of SEK 100 million to optimise the capital structure and facilitate future growth. The issue is expected to occur in the near future, subject to market conditions.

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the above contact person, for publication on 16 September 2019 at 8.45 CET.

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for about 1 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its Ecommerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

