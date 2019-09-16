Kamux is Further Expanding in Germany -- Showroom no. 7 to be Opened in Kaltenkirchen

HELSINKI, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, is continuing its strong growth.

Kamux is further expanding its operations in Germany by opening a new showroom in Kaltenkirchen during the second quarter in 2020.

Our foothold in Hamburg region will be strengthened

"The Kaltenkirchen showroom will be located north of Hamburg. It will be only 30 minutes drive away from Kamux's Nedderfeld Hamburg showroom. With the expansion, we will be more and more significant player in the used car sales in Germany. Our Heide and Stade showrooms were recently opened," says Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

Kaltenkirchen is a vivid and growing sub-regional centre with about 23,000 inhabitants. Kamux's showroom will be located right next to a big shopping center within easy reach for customers.

Showrooms and digital presence together equal good service

"From the start, Kamux's business model has been a combination of traditional customer service and strong digital presence which enables customers beyond the store's reach to find us online. The showroom network is important but so is the customer journey online. Together those two help us provide good customer service," says Olli Kilpi, Director of International Business.

Training for work

"Kamux has a unique training programme where new employees will have the opportunity to learn the profession and customer service skills. We'll start recruiting the Kaltenkirchen sales team during the autumn. The right attitude is key, so previous experience in car sales is not essential," says Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

