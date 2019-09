As from September 18,2019, Seafire AB will change Liquidity Provider to Erik Penser Bank AB. Seafire AB is obliged to appoint a Liquidity Provider for its share in order to be compliant with the rules of Nasdaq First North. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08- 684 211 00.