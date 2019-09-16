University Partnerships Programme (UPP) and the University of Hull have welcomed new and returning students to the brand new Westfield Court residences.

UPP, the UK's leading provider of on-campus residential and academic accommodation infrastructure, will be responsible for operating the nine-block development which holds 1,462 rooms and has a total investment value of over £155 million.

Established in 2016, the partnership involved UPP designing, building and financing the scheme, thereafter operating it for 51 years. With a mix of affordable room types, Westfield Court promotes the development of a strong student network and enhances the student experience through high-quality residential and social spaces, along with flexible formal and informal space delivering optimal study environments.

Architectural practice tp bennett created designs that sought to respect and reflect the local character of the existing buildings on campus and the traditional architecture of the region, while an urban green and avenue offers a range of facilities and outdoor areas for students to socialise and learn.

Successful completion of Westfield Court, which has a total construction value of over £97 million, means UPP will operate 1,750 rooms across the University of Hull campus, including 288 rooms at the University's Taylor Court residences.

UPP's Group Chief Executive Officer Richard Bienfait said: "Completion of the Westfield Court development marks the next important chapter in UPP's partnership with the University of Hull. It sets a new bar for student accommodation in the city enabling more students to live in high-quality, managed and secure accommodation at the heart of this fantastic institution and will have a positive impact on the wider community.

Trudi Vout, Director of Campus and Accomodation Services at the University of Hull, said: "It has been a pleasure to welcome hundreds of new students to our campus this weekend! From the moment they arrived, the students infused the new accommodation buildings with energy, personality and community. To see the development progress in this way really is the icing on the cake for our partnership.

"We are confident UPP will continue to manage the accommodation in a way which will ensure our students feel safe in a home away from home as they embark on their next chapter here at Hull."

The development forms part of the University's £300 million investment programme to deliver an exceptional student experience, which includes, new on-campus accommodation, improved sports facilities, strengthened student services and enhanced online learning resources. The investment programme will enable the University of Hull to continue to attract top students and employees from around the world and strengthen its positive impact on the Humber region.

