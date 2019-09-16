COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 500mn snp due 2024

Post-stabilisation notice

16 September 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

0.25 % € 500,000,000 Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2024

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly, telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45VB7 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 0.25% non-preferred senior Notes due 16 September 2024 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BBVA

Deutsche Bank

DZ Bank

Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.