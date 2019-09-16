Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
16.09.19
12:04 Uhr
5,838 Euro
-0,230
-3,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,837
5,839
12:20
5,840
5,841
12:19
16.09.2019 | 10:22
(176 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 500mn snp due 2024

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 500mn snp due 2024

PR Newswire

London, September 16

Post-stabilisation notice

16 September 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

0.25 % € 500,000,000 Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2024

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly, telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000CZ45VB7
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
Description:0.25% non-preferred senior Notes due 16 September 2024
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BBVA
Deutsche Bank
DZ Bank
Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2019 PR Newswire