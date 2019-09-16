

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar fell against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The loonie dropped to 1.3261 against the greenback and 1.4692 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.3209 and 1.4635, respectively.



The loonie edged down to 0.9120 against the aussie, off an early high of 0.9071.



The loonie fell back to 81.32 against the yen, heading to pierce an early 1-week low of 81.24.



The currency is likely to find support around 1.35 against the greenback, 1.49 against the euro, 0.945 against the aussie and 78.5 against the yen.



