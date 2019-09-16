Celebrating World Cuisine, Art Design

LUXURY MAGAZINE, the quarterly publication available exclusively to Luxury Card members, unveiled its Fall 2019 issue today, celebrating design, arts, and the culture of food across the globe. The premium publication offers trends and features across all categories of luxury lifestyle-from travel, adventure, and fashion to home design, real estate, and technology. Each issue also features as the cover art a well-known or up-and-coming artist, making every edition a unique collector's item for our Cardmembers.

Joan Miró, Fissures, plate 12 (Photo: Business Wire)

"Eating good food with friends and family, whether in a restaurant of the moment in a haute hotel or by a street food vendor in a bustling city, is the staple of cultures around the world," says Editor-in-Chief Deborah Frank. "It's as important to a society's identity as art and design is to its character. Exploring cities and countries through their food, museums, and architecture are what makes travel that much more exciting."

Highlights from the Fall issue include:

Cover Artist: Joan Miró

Spanish painter, sculptor, and ceramicist Joan Miró, who earned international acclaim for his contributions to the arts, adorns the cover of our Fall issue with his 1969 Fissures, plate 12.

Instantly recognizable, his signature "random" drawing attempts to express the inner workings of the human psyche. Miró used color and form in a symbolic rather than literal manner, rejecting the constraints of traditional painting and famously stating, "I want to assassinate painting." Miró's influence and legacy are now honored at the Miró family farm in Mont-roig del Camp, known as Mas Miró, whose landscapes inspired the artist-worth the drive from Barcelona.

Luxury Shopping Destinations

Catering to high-end clientele, traditional retailers are creating intimate, convenient shopping destinations that deliver a mix of home, wellness, fashion, fitness, high-end restaurants and unique experiences. In "Shop 'Til You Drop," our editors take a close look at three small-scale retail centers that strike the balance between commerce and community. Highland Park Village in Dallas, The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach, and Palisades Village in Los Angeles offer curated selections and convenience for their affluent shoppers, as well as outdoor fitness classes, children's programs, and music series.

Culinary-Driven Adventures

Personalized, custom culinary experiences are in demand. "Scavenger Hunts" offers a global review of high-end resorts that cater to relaxation while participating in the culinary process. Forge for wild mussel with the resort's chef, free dive while spearing lionfish with the resort's captain, or foster a knowledge of edibles in the resort's mushroom- and herb-hunting program, to name a few.

About LUXURY MAGAZINE

LUXURY MAGAZINE is published by Luxury Card. The readership comprises Luxury Card members-affluent men and women across the United States, all with an interest in quality, value and service. Produced each quarter by a dedicated team, the publication features world-class editorial and offers a range of luxury categories in every issue, each with a seasonal theme and focus, to expand upon Cardmembers' wide array of passions. Access LUXURY MAGAZINE anytime, anywhere, on any device at luxurymagazine.com

About Luxury Card

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission is to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard Gold Card , Mastercard Black Card and Mastercard Titanium Card can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 46 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition1

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates, with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire. Points for airfare are redeemed at 2%2 with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions. For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $7503 airline ticket with the nearest competitor. Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%2 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.

Luxury Card Concierge caters to Cardmembers' every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.

Luxury Card's in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5004 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard Gold Card and Mastercard Black Card members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,200 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass Select.

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees. We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

