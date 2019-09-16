Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Sep-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.8875 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1007000 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 20192 EQS News ID: 874025 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2019 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)