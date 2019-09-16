Onxeo is focused on the development of the next generation of DNA damage repair inhibitors from its novel oligonucleotide platON platform. The lead asset, AsiDNA, belongs to the same class of drugs as PARP inhibitors, but has a different mechanism of action. AsiDNA is in a Phase Ib trial in combination with chemotherapy in solid tumours; preliminary results are expected by end-2019, which is within the existing cash reach to Q320. To reflect the progress Onxeo has made with AsiDNA we have included the second indication for this asset in our valuation, but removed some of the legacy projects. Our updated valuation is €129m or €2.3/share.

