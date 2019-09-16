

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart opened its first-ever cost effective Health Center in Dallas, Georgia. The company will work with local partners to provide key primary medical, dental, and behavioral health services all under one roof.



'The goal is to do for healthcare what Walmart's supercenter stores did for retail,' the company noted. The company plans to open its second location in Calhoun, Georgia, early next year.



The Walmart Health center will offer primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, counseling, dental, optical, hearing and community health education. The company clains that all these services are available at low, transparent pricing for local families, regardless of customers' insurance status. In the center, a child can get an annual check-up for $20, lab tests starting at $10 and teeth cleaning for adults for $25.



The Health center also includes specialized community health resources, online education, and in-center workshops to educate about preventive health and wellness.



The new Walmart Health is adjacent to the company's newly opened, remodeled supercenter in Dallas. The redesigned store also features an Essentials PetCare clinic.



