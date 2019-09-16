Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings
|August 31, 2019
2,666,940,630
2,761,245,503
A total number of 2,828,887,455 voting rights are attached to the 2,666,940,630 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 67,641,952 voting rights attached to the 67,641,952 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
