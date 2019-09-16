Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT) (OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Anti-Cancer treatments with their light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDC") and associated drug formulations, today announces the grant of stock options.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 12,340,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees & advisory board members pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Of the options granted, 2,340,000 options are exercisable at a price of CDN$0.50 per share and 10,000,000 options are exercisable at a price of CDN$0.25 per share. All of the options vest over a three year period and expire five years from the date of the grant. The stock option plan was last approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2019.

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

