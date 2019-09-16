GovNet Targets Further Growth After Strengthening Senior Team

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GovNet, the UK's leading provider of public sector conferences, expos and training courses, has made two key senior appointments to help facilitate the next chapter of the organisation's growth. James Tucker has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Ron Doobay has taken up the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

James and Ron complete a strong senior leadership team - spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joanne Walsh - who will collectively oversee GovNet's future development plans, which includes further strengthening a portfolio of approximately 650 conferences, expos and training courses that are held each year.

James will oversee day-to-day operations at GovNet after spending more than five years at British Airways Pensions, where he most recently held the position of North American Portfolio Manager. Ron arrives at the organisation with a wealth of experience after previously spending five years at Law Business Research and seven years at Incisive Media, both as CTO. Ron's remit includes a full audit and modernisation of the company's IT infrastructure.

Joanne Walsh, Founder and CEO, said: "We are thrilled to have brought on-board James and Ron to take their place in a new look senior management team. I have absolute confidence this new team will provide the stability and vision to build upon our recent success as we embark on the next chapter of GovNet's journey."

James Tucker, COO, added: "There are exciting plans in place across each of our divisions as we push ahead with a series of significant investments in our people and processes, including our IT. We are aware that our ongoing success is down to the hard work and dedication of our colleagues right across the business and we want to reward that. We are making important changes that will allow them to continue to progress and flourish within their roles."

ABOUT GOVNET

GovNet is the UK's leading provider of specialist conferences, expos and training courses that are designed to drive further efficiency and innovation across the public sector. The company delivers more than 650 events annually that educate and inspire through exceptional content and valuable opportunities for collaboration. GovNet attracts in excess of 40,000 delegates each year, ranging from influential policy makers and c-suite executives to educators, technologists and frontline service delivery staff.

Founded in 1997, GovNet has a long-standing passion for bringing communities together to share thought leadership and intellectually engaging content. Its sub-divisions include GovNet Events and GovNet Exhibitions, which delivers industry-leading conferences and exhibitions that unite public and private sector ecosystems to help overcome challenges and embrace new solutions. In addition, Inside Government provides practical guidance on latest policy and funding developments and how best to adapt to any new requirements, whilst Understanding ModernGov provides tailored training courses and bespoke on-site training to up-skill the public sector workforce.