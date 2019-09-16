Academician discusses healthcare advances over 70 years

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China Daily discussing healthcare advances over 70 years in China:

The life expectancy of Chinese people has risen from just 35 years to over 77 since the People's Republic of China was founded, owing to great efforts of China to control diseases and improve healthcare systems.

In addition, it has also assisted Africa to deal with fatal plagues such as Ebola.

Watch the video of Gao Fu, head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and see how China has managed to achieve remarkable results for the welfare of its citizens.

This video is the second in our series China at 70.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RksIS4M_3ug