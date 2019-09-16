

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's exports declined sharply in August from last year, Statistics Norway reported on Monday.



Exports dropped 24.4 percent year-on-year in August, while imports rose 4.6 percent.



Exports of crude oil declined 22.2 percent annually in August and those of natural gas and its condensates fell 55.4 percent and 66.8 percent, respectively.



Further, exports of ships in platforms plunged 97.0 percent.



Mainland exports fell 7.5 percent and fish exports grew 6.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports and imports dropped 0.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, in August.



The trade surplus decreased to NOK 6.66 billion in August from NOK 30.07 billion in the same period last year. In July, trade surplus was NOK 6.56 billion in July.



The mainland trade balance showed a deficit of NOK 21.77 billion in August compared to NOK 22.99 billion in July.



