

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - Otis Elevator Co., a unit of United Technologies Corp. (UTX), announced the appointment of Rahul Ghai as Chief Financial Officer. He most recently served as senior vice president and CFO of Harris Corp.



Otis President & CEO, Judy Marks, said: 'He has outstanding public company leadership experience, and brings to Otis a deep understanding of the needs and expectations of the investor community.'



Otis said it remains on track to become an independent company in the first half of 2020. Otis is a manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX