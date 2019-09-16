Tech Industry Veteran Joins to Scale Operations Amidst Rapid Growth

Celonis, the leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software, today announced that Guido Torrini will join as its Chief Financial Officer. Torrini joins at a pivotal time for Celonis to expand the global Finance operations as the company scales across the globe at a rapid pace.

"I was fascinated by Celonis' technology from day one; a company with a unique growth story, a strong team and an impressive customer base as testimony to its compelling value proposition," said Guido Torrini, Chief Financial Officer at Celonis. "The ability to discover, measure and take immediate actions on any process across any industry is a dream for a data driven operator. I'm amazed by the potential of this technology and how it will help companies transform themselves."

Torrini most recently held roles at Gympass and Groupon. As CFO at Gympass, he built and scaled the finance operations during a period of rapid global expansion in which Gympass achieved Unicorn status. At Groupon, he advanced his role to become General Manager of the Groupon+ business unit after serving as CFO for Global Commercial Finance. Earlier in his career, Torrini has held leadership positions across the US and EMEA at both Dell and Cisco.

"The entire Celonis team is aligned behind ambitious goals, and we know that a huge opportunity is in front of us. We couldn't be more excited about Guido's experience leading global companies through periods of rapid expansion into new markets," Co-CEO and Celonis Co-Founder Bastian Nominacher said.

Guido Torrini will join the Celonis Executive Management team leading the worldwide finance organization. He will be based in New York.

About Celonis

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software. Built on the process mining technology it pioneered, its Intelligent Business Cloud helps organizations to rapidly remove operational friction to become a superfluid enterprise. Companies around the world including Siemens, L'Oreal, Uber, Citi, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and extraordinary customer experiences.

