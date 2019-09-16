

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced Monday that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining interest in RF360 Holdings Singapore Pte. Ltd., a joint venture with Japan's TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK). This is marked as a significant milestone in Qualcomm's 5G strategy and leadership.



TDK's remaining interest in the joint venture was valued at $1.15 billion in August 2019. The total purchase price, including the initial investment, payments to TDK based on sales by the joint venture, and development obligations, will be approximately $3.1 billion.



With this acquisition, Qualcomm Technologies is able to provide customers a complete end-to-end solution from modem to antenna, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System, including the world's first commercial 5G NR sub-6 and mmWave solutions, integrating power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers, antenna tuning, LNAs, switching and envelope tracking products.



Qualcomm Technologies' second generation RFFE solutions for its 5G portfolio will further enable OEM customers to design thin, high-performance, battery-efficient 5G multimode devices at scale and on time.



This acquisition is the final step to formally bring in-house more than 20 years of expertise in RFFE filtering.



