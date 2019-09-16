Rockcliff Metals Corporation: Rockcliff Metals Appoints Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Rockcliff Metals Corporation ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") (CSE:RCLF)(FRANKFURT:RO0)(WKN:A2H60G) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Stackhouse to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Stackhouse is an accomplished finance professional with over 15 years of experience working with precious and base metal companies.

Mr. Stackhouse brings his experiences of successfully managing development stage mining assets through to operations. Until recently, Mr. Stackhouse was the interim Chief Financial Officer for Guyana Goldfields Inc. where he joined in August 2012 and was instrumental in the finalization of the feasibility study, financing and development of the US$250 million Aurora Gold Mine, which was completed on-time and on-budget.

Prior to this, Mr. Stackhouse was a Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi asset operations. Mr. Stackhouse holds a CPA, CA and Honours Business Administration BBA degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Mr. Alistair Ross, President and CEO, states, "The Company is excited with the appointment of Mr. Stackhouse to the executive team. Chris' expertise and leadership with major capital project developments, financings and hands on operational knowledge are going to be instrumental in supporting the Company's evolutionary, strategic initiative to becoming a producing mining company. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Aamer Siddiqui, who acted as Interim CFO over the last 8 months, for his service to the Company during the Company's transformation. We wish him the best in his future endeavours."

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company with approximately $25.9 million in cash, a fully functional +1000 tpd permitted leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced stage, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is continuing the permitting process for its 100% owned Tower copper project which it expects to be completed by Q4 of this year. The permit process being undertaken by the Company would allow the Company to develop the property using ramp access and allow the Company to extract a bulk sample for test purposes. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,200 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and five lode-gold properties held by Goldpath Resources Corp., a Rockcliff wholly-owned subsidiary, including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade gold mine.

