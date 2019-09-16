

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Soaring oil prices might have an impact on markets. Investors are keeping an eye on the impact of multiple drone attacks in Saudi crude oil plants and U.S. President's response to the attack.



The Federal Reserve is likely to be in the spotlight next week as a two day meeting will end on Wednesday. The central bank is widely hoped-for another interest rate cut.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading in the red. Signs from early trading on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 106.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 51.25 points.



U.S. major stocks closed broadly down on Friday . The Dow inched up 37.07 points or 0.1 percent to 27,219.52, its best closing level in over a month, but the Nasdaq dipped 17.75 points or 0.2 percent to 8,176.71 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.18 points or 0.1 percent to 3,007.39.



On the economic front, Empire State Manufacturing Survey for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 4.9, higher than 4.8 in the prior month.



The six-month Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese shares ended largely unchanged. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,030.75 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.83 percent to close at 27,124.55.



Chinese industrial output growth unexpectedly weakened to 4.4 percent in August from the same period a year earlier. Retail sales and investment figures also disappointed amid rising trade pressure and softening domestic demand.



Japan markets were closed for public holidays.



Australian markets ended on a flat note. ASX All Ordinaries added 4.90 points or 0.07 percent at 6782.00.



European shares are trading in the red. CAC 40 of France is down 36.88 points or 0.65 percent. DAX of Germany is falling 67.11 points or 0.54 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 10.34 points or 0.14 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 47.72 points or 0.47 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.62 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX