Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGYU ISIN: GB00B0BRN552 Ticker-Symbol: B1O 
Frankfurt
16.09.19
08:06 Uhr
1,415 Euro
+0,055
+4,04 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BANGO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANGO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANGO
BANGO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANGO PLC1,415+4,04 %