With Knowledge-Sharing Key to Its Mission, Organization Uses Verint Solution for Members to Share Experiences with Autism

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that The National Autistic Society has invested in Verint's Communitysolution to provide its members a safe, online discussion forum for sharing stories about their experiences with autism.

Verint's Community solution facilitates the engagement and interaction through shared stories, advice and support, while providing a great online experience so the society can better engage with their members.

"We chose Verint because we wanted to replace our aging forum software with a modern, reliable platform to support strong online communities for autistic people, their families and for professionals. Verint also provides a solution that will integrate well with our main website, which is currently being redeveloped," said Dominic Wilkinson, Digital Projects Manager at the National Autistic Society. "We look forward to exploring even more features including incorporating blogs and Q&A Forums."

The organization understands the importance of robust moderation capabilities for a public forum-another reason for choosing Verint. "As an organization that supports autistic people and their families across the UK, and works to improve their everyday lives, we know a key enabler of this mission is the sharing of knowledge," said Verint's Michael Southworth, general manager, intelligent self-service. "Verint Community allows people to exchange their real experiences of everything from diagnosis to daily life for the benefit of others in similar situations, while preserving privacy for those that choose to remain anonymous."

The Community is part of the Society's three-part web presence. The main site offers guidance and advice, as well as details of services and how people can support them. Specialist sites provide information about and for professionals who work with autistic people in fields such as education, health and social care, and the law.

"The National Autistic Society is a forward-thinking organization that recognizes the value of an online community to its mission and to the digital services it provides its members," added Southworth. "We are honored to have been chosen as the provider for this important offering, and look forward to continuing our partnership with them."

Founded in 1962, The National Autistic Society is the UK's leading charity for the 700,000 autistic adults and children in the UK, and their families. The organization's goal is to help transform lives, change attitudes and create a society that works for autistic people.

A customer since 2017, The National Autistic Society's most recent investment occurred in July 2018.

