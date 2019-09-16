High Throughput Blockchain Velas Lists on Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange BW.com

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Velas AG, the developer of the AI-powered DPoS blockchain of the same name, has announced that its native token is to be listed on a majorcryptocurrency exchange. From 15:00 UTC on September 18, VLX will be tradable on BW.com, one of the leading exchanges by trading volume. As a result, cryptocurrency investors across Australasia and the rest of the world will be able to buy and sell VLX tokens, and to use them to access services built upon the highly scalable Velas blockchain.

Commenting on the news, Velas CEO Alex Alexandrov said: "We're delighted that BW.com decided to list the VLX token. With over half a billion dollars in daily trade volume, BW.com will expose Velas to a broad audience, and bring much-needed liquidity. Traders around the world can utilize BW.com to securely buy and sell VLX, and this arrangement is only the beginning. We have a number of other provisions in the pipeline that we look forward to sharing with the Velas community soon."

The BW in its name simple standing for "Bitcoin Website," BW.com originally started out as a BTC mining pool in 2014. By 2017, when the platform evolved into an exchange, it had been responsible for mining 300,000 BTC, 1.5M LTC, and 2M ETH. Today, the site serves as an all-in-one cryptocurrency portal whose services include OTC and P2P. More than 100 crypto assets are listed on the versatile exchange, which also serves as an IEO launchpad as well as offering trading of more exotic assets - such as sneakers.

The listing of VLX on such a well-established exchange is the latest milestone to have been ticked off by the Velas team, who recently launched web and desktop wallets for the AI-enabled blockchain. These allow users to purchase Velas tokens and to access a detailed history of all wallet transactions within a highly secure digital environment. The next phase of the project will see deployment of the Velas Alpha AI, which will fully utilize the blockchain's AI capabilities to process tens of thousands of transactions per second.

About Velas

Founded by CoinPayments CEO Alex Alexandrov, Velas has developed a platform that delivers instant, interoperable transactions and uninterrupted block formation. Velas stands for Virtual Expanding Learning Autonomous System and is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain enabled by artificial intuition. Unparalleled durability and increased tolerance mean that the Velas .blockchain is unique within the field of distributed ledger technology, opening up a new era in e-commerce and the global economy.

