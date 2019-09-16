Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - UMG Media Ltd. (TSXV: ESPT) ("UMG" or the "Corporation") through Activate Entertainment is pleased to share an extension of the relationship with the National Association of Broadcasters "NAB Show", through the New York City Activation scheduled for October 16-17, 2019.

NAB Show serves as a hub for media, entertainment and technology professionals. Activate Entertainment will operate the esports attraction at NAB Show for the 2019 New York and 2020 Las Vegas shows. UMG's Events and Production Manager, Chris Iaquinta, will also serve as the Esports Director for NAB Show. NAB Show, Activate and UMG are committed to the advancement of esports production and look forward to pairing endemic industry leaders from both the esports and broadcast worlds together to lead the charge at NAB Show.

On top of this announcement, Activate Entertainment acted as the live-stream, production and deliverable fulfillment agency for the Caesars/Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse event which was nominated and received an honorable mention for the 'Best Non-Endemic Brand Activation' category at the 2019 Tempest Esports Business Awards. This category included Mastercard/Twitch/Riot Games, ELEAGUE/Air Force, Totino's/100 Thieves and TSM/Dr Pepper. "UMG/Activate is thrilled to have been not only nominated but awarded honorable mention with such an esteemed group. We are devoted to continuing the advancement of the esports industry and immersing new groups to our world. Activate has and will continue to operate unique activations in gaming and this is just the next of many to come." states UMG CEO, Dave Antony.

In addition, as an update on the Activate Entertainment acquisition, it's expected to close within the next week, as we are only awaiting regulatory approval.

For more information about UMG visit www.umggaming.com or contact:

David Antony

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1710

dantony@umggaming.com

About UMG

UMG Media Ltd. ("UMG") is a premier esports company in North America, offering live gaming entertainment events and online play. UMG provides online and live tournaments as well as the creation and distribution of original esports content.

For more information about UMG visit www.umggaming.com.

About Activate

Activate Entertainment is one of the leading esports and gaming activation and production specialists in the industry. Activate owns and operates a number of unique esports Ips, including Esports Gaming World (EGW) and The Elite Esports Academy.

To learn about Activate visit www.actentgroup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47796