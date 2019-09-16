Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9RM ISIN: CA07380N1042 Ticker-Symbol: OU6 
Tradegate
16.09.19
16:16 Uhr
1,567 Euro
-0,020
-1,27 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,525
1,585
16:52
1,532
1,577
16:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION1,567-1,27 %